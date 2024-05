Niagara Falls is home to the three 'worst roads' in the Region.



CAA Niagara releasing the results of their 'Worst Roads' campaign.



Portage Road in Niagara Falls was named the region's worst, followed by Lundy's Lane and Willoughby Drive.



Sider Road in Fort Erie and Ridge Road in Welland round out the top five list.



Provincially, it was Hamilton's Aberdeen Avenue that was named the worst road in Ontario.