Nightly fireworks are returning to Niagara Falls later this month.

Niagara Falls Tourism says the evening displays will begin May 17th and run nightly until October 14th.



The five minute presentation will take place at 10 p.m. each night.



Two extended fireworks shows are scheduled on Canada Day (July 1) and Independence Day (July 4th).



Those nights will feature a display running nine minutes.



A drone show was tested last fall but no plans for a drone show were announced.