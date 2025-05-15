This long weekend marks the return of fireworks over the Falls.

The Niagara Falls Summer Fireworks Series kicks off Friday (May 16) at 10 o'clock.

They will continue every night until October 13th.

The fireworks over the Falls runs for five minutes, and is extended to nine minutes on Canada Day (July 1), Independence Day (July 4), and New Year's Eve (Dec 31).

"Experience the magic of fireworks like never before. As Canada’s longest-running fireworks series, Niagara Falls lights up the sky all summer, during the Winter Festival of Lights, and on select holidays throughout the year. Paired with the nightly Falls illumination, it’s a stunning show that adds an unforgettable experience to your visit." Niagara Parks

Fireworks are sponsored by Niagara Falls Tourism in partnership with the Niagara Falls Canada Hotel Association and the Niagara Parks Commission.