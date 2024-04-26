The Fort Erie Fire Department with a reminder for residents heading into the weekend.
They want residents to remember that they can not open air burn yard waste and leaves.
Officials say open fires are permitted but only if you use clean dry wood and are not producing unnecessary smoke.
Fires are also only allowed between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Attention all Fort Erie— Fort Erie Fire Dept. (@TOFEFire) April 26, 2024
Open air burning is only allowed between 4pm and 11pm