Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are on the same page with a position that Canada will not be compromising on tariffs.

He suggests Canada will not be removing any of its retaliatory tariffs unless all American tariffs are removed.

His comments come one day after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, and Canada responded with 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products.

Trump announced today that the Big Three automakers will get a one-month exemption on reciprocal tariffs that were set to go into effect on April 2 for any vehicles coming through the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement.

Ford says a temporary reprieve is not good enough for Canada or Ontario to end its retaliatory measures.

Trudeau's office says he spoke with Trump by phone this afternoon.