There is no word on a cause following a large grass fire in Thorold yesterday.

Fire crews called around 8 p.m. last night for a grass fire in the area of Beaverdams Road and the canal.



They were able to get the fire under control and leave the scene by 11:30 p.m.



Thorold fire officials say there were no injuries and no damages to any structures.



They add grass fires in the area have been common in that location over the years.



At this point the cause of the fire is undetermined.