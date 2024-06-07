It looks like travellers are in luck, as the union representing Canadian border workers, announces job action will not be launched Friday afternoon after all.



The union says all strike action by 9,000 Canada Border Services personnel is on hold as mediation will continue with the federal government until Wednesday.

They say picket lines will not be in place until further notice.

Major sticking points in negotiations continue to be wages and workplace protections.

The last time there was job action by border guards was in 2021, that lasted 12 hours and created lineups at border crossings that resulted in four hour waits in some areas.

