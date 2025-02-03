Proposed tariffs placed on Canadian goods entering the U.S. have been put on pause for 30 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X that he had a good call with U.S. President Trump this afternoon.

It was the second call between the two today.

Trudeau says Canada is implementing a $1.3 billion border plan to beef up border security, an also made new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar.

He says Canada will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering.

Trudeau says he has also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million.

He says proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while Canada and the U.S. work together.

Trump has also agreed to pause 25% tariffs on Mexico for 30 days.