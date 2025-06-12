You can now nominate a garden for the 2025 St. Catharines Trillium Awards.

Residents are encouraged to nominate their own, or someone else’s, beautiful front-yard properties until June 27th.

All St. Catharines properties, including residential, commercial and industrial properties, are eligible for the Trillium Awards.

You can also nominate someone for the Green Leader award.

This award recognizes an individual or organization that contributes to "greening" the community in an environmentally sustainable way.

A panel of judges made up of members from the City and the Garden City Gardeners will evaluate nominations in July.

Visit stcatharines.ca/TrilliumAwards to nominate a garden and learn more about the Trillium Awards.