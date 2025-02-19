Nominations are now open for the 37th annual St. Catharines Volunteer Recognition Awards.

Individuals and organizations are invited to nominate volunteers who make a difference in their community.

Nominations will be accepted in a few different categories including the Community Impact Award, the Mayor's Volunteer of the Year Award, and the Mayor's Lifetime Volunteer Service Award.

As well, the Margaret and Robin McLennan Youth Volunteer of the Year Award will be given to an individual aged 24 or younger.

The City is planning a celebration on April 22nd to recognize award recipients.

Nominees will receive the details directly.

For more details on the Volunteer Recognition Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit stcatharines.ca/VolunteerAwards.

Nominations close on March 4th at 11:59 p.m.