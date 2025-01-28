Nominations are now open for in a by-election in St. Catharines.

Residents in the Port Dalhousie Ward will head to the polls Monday, April 14th, to vote for a new ward 6 councillor.

The by-election was called following the passing of Councillor Carlos Garcia.

Eligible voters will have two opportunities to cast their ballots early during advance voting on Thursday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nominations are open starting today and close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

Individuals interested in running must meet the eligibility requirements outlined in the Municipal Elections Act, 1996, and submit their nomination forms to the Office of the City Clerk before the deadline.

For more information, click here: https://www.stcatharines.ca/en/council-and-administration/elections.aspx