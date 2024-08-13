Nominations are now open for the vacant council position in West Lincoln.



Anyone interested in running for the Ward 3 post have to file nomination papers before 2 p.m. on September 20.



Voters will pick a new councillor on November 4th.



For more information and all the details on the nomination process visit https://www.westlincoln.ca/en/township-office/ward3-by-election.aspx



Candidates are asked to contact the Clerk's office at 905-957-3346 or clerk@westlincoln.ca to book an appointment prior to filing their nomination.

