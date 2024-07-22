Nominations are open for the 2024 Women in Business Awards.

The awards are run by the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Council.



Chair Nora Kalb says there are 13 categories this year including two new categories for excellence in environmental leadership and excellence in the public sector.



Click HERE to listen to Nora discuss the Awards on Niagara in the Morning.

Nominations are open until August 18th.

To nominate someone you know visit https://gncc.ca/councils/women-in-niagara/2024-women-in-business-awards-nominations/