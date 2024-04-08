We are getting our first official crowd estimate in Niagara Falls during the eclipse.

Niagara Parks, along with Niagara Parks Police, believe 200,000 visitors took in the eclipse in the Niagara River corridor.

Officials believe about 100,000 people enjoyed the once-in-a-lifetime event in Queen Victoria Park.



Earlier estimates had a crowd count of 30,000 to 50,000.



At one point, one million visitors were expected sparking fears that cell service would be impacted and roads and highways overwhelmed with traffic.



While the QEW is slow heading out of Niagara Falls, it is still moving, and as of 6 p.m. no accidents or other incidents tied up the drive out.



Some had been expecting up to a million visitors to the Region, as a State of Emergency was declared to prepare for in the influx of people.

It was cloudy in Niagara for the eclipse, with glimpses of the moon moving in front of the sun breaking through at times.

Crowds cheered when the sky cleared a bit, and people rushed to take out their phones to capture the event.

QEW Toronto bound traffic is heavy as tourists start to leave the Region.



Police are asking you to pack your patience and expect delays.