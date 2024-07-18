Crews in Niagara-on-the-Lake are wrapping up their cleanup from the major rain storm this last week.

Director of Operations Darren MacKenzie says the town was hit with 80-to-90 millimetres of rain that caused flooding in the area.



That is more rain than the area typically gets for the entire month of July.



He says the downpour impacted municipal infrastructure, private homes, and public properties.



MacKenzie adds the process long term has to involve discussions with all levels of government on possible solutions to major storms.

