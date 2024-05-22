The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is supporting a recommendation from the town of Lincoln.

The town is looking to designate Ball’s Falls Conservation Area as a property of "cultural heritage value" under the Ontario Heritage Act.



Click HERE to listen to Director of Conservation Areas, Adam Christie discuss the designation on Niagara in the Morning.



The Ball family donated the property to the NPCA in 1959.



It was settled in 1809 and features a number of heritage building and this year will celebrate 50 years hosting the annual Thanksgiving festival.

