Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority officials are urging people to wait until late May to start gardening.

They say that digging too early can disrupt important pollinators sleeping in the top layer of the soil.

They also mention how it's better to wait until late May because that's when the soil damp and saturated, but not too wet.

NPCA special programs outreach and engagement assistant Katy Sokoloski says the best time to start planting is when daytime temperatures are consistently 10-15 degrees celcius or warmer.

She says April is a good time to do pre-gardening work, like planting seeds indoors to transfer into your garden next month.

Several libraries in Niagara have "seed libraries" that offer free seeds for a wide variety of vegetables and flowers.

For more information go to npca.ca