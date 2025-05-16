The Niagara Regional Police Service is announcing the return of the Citizen Police Academy for its second year.

The academy offers residents a unique, behind-the-scenes look at modern policing in Niagara.

Through hands-on activities, interactive presentations and real conversations participants will gain a deeper understanding of police operations.

The 2025 academy kicks off in September and runs every Wednesday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for eight weeks.

To participate, applicants must be 18 years of age or older, pass a background security check, and commit to attending all sessions.

To apply, head to the NRPS website and submit an application before June 5th.