The NRPS is asking the community to voice their thoughts on their 2026 - 2029 strategic plan.

A Strategic Plan is a roadmap that outlines the key priorities, goals, and actions of the police service over the next few years.

It also provides the public with an understanding of how the NRPS is working to enhance public trust and deliver effective policing.

They're asking Niagara residents to fill out an online survery to share their thoughts and ideas on how to make the community a safer place.

To take the survey, click the link HERE.