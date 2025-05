The Niagara Regional Police Service Emergency Task Unit will be lacing up once again for McMaster Children's Hospital.

The ETU will be running a half marathon in support of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation, with funds going directly to the Women's and Newborn Health unit at McMaster. 

Last year's run raised over $4000.

Now in its fourth year, they're aiming even higher with a goal of raising $5000.

To learn more about the run or to donate, click HERE