Makeshift explosive devices have been found in a home in Niagara Falls.

On September 4th around 12:30pm, Niagara Police responded to reports of possible explosive devices in a house on Beaver Glen Drive.

Officers found multiple devices of a concerning nature, and evacuated nearby homes.

The NRPS Explosive Disposal Unit determined that the handmade explosives were in varying stages of completion.

Nearby residents were allowed to return to their homes at 3:00pm.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009768.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.