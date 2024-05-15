In honor of Police Week 2024, the Niagara Regional Police Service will host an Open House at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines on Thursday May 16th from 1pm to 6pm.

During the event, the public will have the opportunity to interact with various police vehicles and equipment, as well as chat with officers from specialty units such as K9, Marine, Forensic Services, Recruiting, Cyber Crime and Traffic Enforcement.

This is a unique opportunity for residents to meet officers, explore different units, and learn more about the services they provide to keep our community safe.

Everyone is invited to join the event.