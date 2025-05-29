The Niagara Regional Police Service is hosting a recruiting information session for anyone interested in a career in policing.

The event will take place on Saturday June 7th from 10am to 2pm at the Niagara College Welland Campus.

Attendees are encouraged to wear athletic attire and stay for the Physical Fitness Test at noon.

Applicants who successfully complete the test can apply their results toward their NRPS application.

Test results remain valid for 60 days.

No registration is required for the session.

For further information, visit the Niagara Regional Police Service RECRUITING UNIT WEBPAGE or contact the NRPS Recruiting Unit at recruiting@niagarapolice.ca