Niagara police in Fort Erie are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Emily Odessa Tyler, who goes by the name of Odessa, was last seen on June 1st around 8:30am in the area of Nigh Road and Rose Hill Road, in Fort Erie.

She was last seen on a red bike with a basket on the front.

Odessa is described as a slender, white female around 5 feet tall with shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen a blue sweatshirt with “PINK” across the chest, blue/green shorts, white crocs, and riding her bicycle.

The police and Odessa’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024338.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.