Niagara police are investigating a series of theft from vehicles, property damage, frauds, and stolen vehicle calls.

The incidents have been reported in Grimsby, West Lincoln, Lincoln, Pelham, Wainfleet, and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

They've mainly been taking place between 1:00am and 4:00am since February 13th.

The suspects appear to be targeting neighbourhoods and checking if vehicle doors parked in driveways have been left unlocked.

In some cases, vehicles have been stolen.

Police are recommending a few actions to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of theft:

- Ensure that all vehicles are locked when parked, even when parked in driveways.

- Remove any valuables, including wallets, keys, and cell phones, from vehicles or place them out of sight.

- Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood to the police immediately.

- If you discover that your vehicle has been broken into overnight or if you have been a victim of these crimes, the NRPS urges you to file a report to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009470.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.