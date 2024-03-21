Niagara police are investigating at least 8 residential break and enters in Grimsby and Lincoln.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, officers responded to eight residential break and enters in Grimsby and Lincoln.

Thieves entered homes when people were sleeping through unlocked doors and attached garages.

The suspects stole personal items including people's IDs and credit cards.

Some of the stolen credit cards were later used in the Hamilton area.

The break and enters occurred in the areas of Olive Street and Princess Boulevard in Grimsby, and Lincoln Avenue, Northgate Crescent, and Frances Crescent in Lincoln.

The investigation is in its early stages, but detectives believe three suspects were involved (see photos).

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009023.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the areas where the break and enters occurred with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM on March 20th, 2024.

Members of the public who wish to supply information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.