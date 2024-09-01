Niagara police are investigating a fatal collision in Lincoln.

On August 31st around 8:15pm, police were called to the scene of a serious collision in the area of Mountain Road at Spring Creek Roadin.

A 2014 GMC Sierra pickup and a 1974 MG had collided.

The 33-year-old driver of the MG was brought to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His passenger, a 38-year-old man from Grimsby, was brought to hospital in critical condition.

The 21-year-old driver of the GMC did not suffer any injures.

Roads in the area were closed for investigation but have since been re opened.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009170.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.