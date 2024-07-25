Niagara Regional Police are investigating a collision that left a 16-year-old cyclist dead.

On July 23rd, officers repsonded to reports of a collision between a 16-year-old cyclist and a black Lincoln Aviator.

The collision happened in the area of Glendale Ave and Glengarry in St. Catharines just before 7pm.

The teen cyclist was brought to an out of region hospital where he later passed away.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation and reopened around 3am.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111 option 3, extension 1009129.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.