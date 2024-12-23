The NRPS is investigating a fatal collision in St. Catharines.

This morning around 1:15am, emergency services were called to Glenridge Avenue in the area between Lockhart Drive and John Macdonell Street on reports of a serious collision.

A Red Pontiac Vibe was travelling north on Glenridge Avenue when the vehicle lost control, crossing into the oncoming lane.

The car collided with a snowplow travelling south on Glenridge.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 19-year-old St. Catharines resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.

Witnesses to the collision and motorists who were in the area with an dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009170 with any relevant information.