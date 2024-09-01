Niagara police are investigating a fatal farm vehicle rollover in Lincoln.

On September 1st around 1am, officers were called to 15th Street in the area of Honsberger Avenue Street on reports of a Kubota farm vehicle rolling on top of someone.

Three men had been driving the vehicle along the street, and when they turned into a driveway, it rolled over.

One of occupants of the vehicle was thrown out, and the Kubota rolled on top of him.

Bystanders were able to lift the vehicle off the man, however the 41-year-old man's injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two occupants were not injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009367.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.