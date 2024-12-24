Niagara police are investigating a hit and run in St. Catharines.

On December 23rd around 4:30pm, emergnecy services were called to Carlton Street between Roehampton Avenue and Grantham Avenue on reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

Investigation revealed that a white Kia Soul had struck a pedestrian who was walking west on the Carlton Street sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene.

Witnesses told police that the Kia Soul was seen in the area prior to the collision.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old St. Catharines resident, was transported to an out-of-region trauma centre for medical care.

Witnesses to the collision, motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera, and residents with surveillance capabilities that captures the area surrounding the collision are asked to review their footage and contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009588 or by email at david.sinclair@niagarapolice.ca with any relevant information.