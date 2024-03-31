Niagara detectives are investigating a fire in St. Catharines which resulted in one death.

On Monday March 25th around 7am, officers recieved a call about a fire in a detached garage at the rear of a residence in the area of Division and Frank Street in St. Catharines.

The St. Catharines Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

An adult female was pronounced dead at the scene as a result.

Detectives are looking for anyone with information about the fire or who may have been in the area over night from late March 24th until 7am on March 25th, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009538.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.