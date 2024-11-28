Niagara police are investigating some jewelry store thefts in Welland and St. Catharines.

Last evening just before 6pm, police were called to the Pen Centre on reports of a robbery.

A lone male suspect entered Kavar Jewellers and asked to look at some jewelry before running out of the shop with the jewelry in hand.

He then made his way to the Seaway Mall in Welland about 30 minutes later, where he entered Tianna’s Jewelry.

Investigation revealed he was given access to a tray of chains, and he took off with those as well.

The suspect is described as a male around 18 to 25 years old, clean shaven, with long black curly hair.

It's believed he was also involved in similar incidents taking place in Stratford on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009215.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.