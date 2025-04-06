Niagara police are investigating a sexual assault in St. Catharines.

On Saturday April 5th around 1:20am, police were called to the area of Glendale Avenue and Kerr Street on reports of a sexual assault.

The female victim reported that she was walking in the area around 1am, when she was suddenly attacked and assault by two unknown men.

Following the assault, the suspects fled the area on foot.

The suspects have not been located at this time.

Anyone who may have been in the area with cell phones, security footage, or dash cam footage is asked to review their footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009407