Niagara police are investigating multiple incidents of vandalism to parked cars in Niagara on the Lake.

The vandalism incidents have been targeting cars parked overnight in residential neighbourhoods.

Residents and vehicle owners are finding windows smashed in the morning.

16 incidents have been reported.

Three incidents occurred on December 21st and 22nd, and at least 12 were been reported on December 31st.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1007581.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.