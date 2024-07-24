It's National Drowning Prevention week.

Niagara Regional Police are reminding the public to ensure all pool areas on your property are locked and secure when not in use.

It's also recommened to use a life jacket for young children when near any body of water, and keep them within reach.

Lifesaving Society of Ontario says bright coloured swimsuits can also help when spotting a swimmer in distress.

Something as simple as neon colours like bright oranges, greens and pinks can save a child's life.

For more information on how to keep yourself and others safe, you can visit https://www.lifesavingsociety.com/