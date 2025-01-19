An officer with the Niagara Regional Police was injured during an incident in Fort Erie.

On January 18th around 12:00pm, police were called out to the area of Spears Road North in Fort Erie for a Domestic Disturbance call.

At around 3:30pm, an incident involving a suspect and an NRPS officer occurred.

As a result, the officer sustained serious injuries.

He was transferred to an out of region hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested.

Due to the nature of his injuries, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was notified and has taken on the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information can call 905-688- 4111, ext. 1005610 or the SIU directly at 1 (800) 787-8529.