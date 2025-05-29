The Niagara Regional Police Service has partnered with the Town of Lincoln and the Ministry of Transportation for another commercial vehicle enforcement initiative.

The focus was on identifying commercial vehicles that were intentionally bypassing the Lincoln Inspection Station.

A total of 31 vehicles were thoroughly inspected.

As a result, nine vehicles were removed from service due to significant safety concerns.

Three sets of licence plates were also seized.

Some of the charges laid include improper tires, improper registration, insecure loads, and improper use of licence plates.

Members of the public wishing to report traffic complaints are encouraged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit by telephone at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1025555, or by email at trafficcomplaints@niagarapolice.ca