Niagara police have been receiving multiple reports involving alleged spiked drinks in social venues across the region.

They're asking the public to take some extra precautions with their beverages, and stay aware of their surroundings.

They've released some tips to ensure everyone can stay safe on a night out.

Never leave your drink unattended, always keep it with you or with someone you trust.

Watch your drink being prepared by the bartender or server.

Be cautious of accepting drinks from strangers or people you don’t fully know.

Look out for friends and alert them to these safety measures.

And if you suspect that you or someone else’s drink has been tampered with, seek medical attention immediately and report the incident to the Niagara Regional Police Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008987.