Niagara police are asking for the public's help in locating 30-year-old Gabriella Morasse.

Gabriella was last seen on November 6th at 195 Denistoun Street in Welland.

Her means of travel is unknown.

Gabriella is described as a while female, around 5'4 and 155lbs. She has brown/black short hair and brown eyes, possible wearing glasses.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a pink hoodie, and a blanket or shawl over her shoulders.

Gabriella has been known to live a transient lifestyle having ties to St. Catharines as well.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009215.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.