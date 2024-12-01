Niagara police are searching for missing 56-year-old Souda Chanhsavang from St. Catharines.

Souda last communicated with her family on Thursday, November 28th by text message.

She has not been heard from or seen since.

Her location or means of travel are unknown.

Souda is described as a South Asian female, around 5'2, a medium build, brown eyes, dark hair, and glasses.

A clothing description is not known at this time.

The police and Souda’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009011.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.