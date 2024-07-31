Niagara police are seeking help in identifying suspects who set fire to a car in St. Catharines.

Tuesday morning around 5:30am, officers were called to the area of Galbraith Street and Pelham Road in St. Catharines in response to a vehicle fire.

Three suspects smashed the window of a car parked in a driveway, before setting it on fire and fleeing the area.

Police are asking for anyone who has security or dash cam footage of the event to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009011.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).