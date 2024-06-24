The Niagara Regional Police are spreading awareness to the public about some new technology to be wary of.

"Deepfakes" have been making their rounds online.

Deepfakes are AI photos or videos using the faces of real people found on the internet.

Last year, it was reported that over 4000 deepfakes were created for sexually explicit content, using photos of minors that had been posted online.

They're reminding Niagara residents to be aware of what photos you post to your social media accounts.

To learn more you can visit: protectchildren.ca