The Oak View Group officially kicked off the start of major renovations to transform the FirstOntario Centre into a state-of-the-art venue.

The reimagined arena will serve as the centerpiece in turning Hamilton into a more popular music, sports and entertainment destination.

Partners, stakeholders, and community leaders attended the event.

“We’ve been a long-standing partner of the City of Hamilton through our management of the arena, generating considerable momentum to where we are today and are now positioned to deliver to the people of Hamilton a truly world-class, live entertainment facility,” said Tim Leiweke, Chairman & CEO of Oak View Group.

The $280 million renovation will transform the facility into a modernized venue.

Renovations include premium seating, clubs, lounges and suites, enhanced acoustics, self-serve technologies for food & beverage purchases, and upgraded concession areas.

Live Nation joins OVG as a booking partner committed to bringing concerts and other live events to Hamilton.

“This is a new era for the City of Hamilton that reflects the vibrancy and resilience of the community,” said Riley O’Connor, Chairman, Live Nation Canada. “Live Nation has a rich history with the city and its passionate live music fans, and we look forward to bringing more world-class talent to this incredible entertainment destination.”

FirstOntario Concert Hall and The Studio will remain open and continue to host events during the arena’s renovation.