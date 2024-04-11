Controversial former NFL player and actor O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76.

His family confirmed the news through a statement on Twitter/X, saying he passed away on Wednesday following a battle with cancer.

Simpson was the centre of what U.S. Media called "The Trial of the Century" , after he was accused of killing his ex-wife and a friend in 1994.

The San Francisco native spent ten years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers as a running back, and later starred in movies such as The Naked Gun series.

Simpson was found responsible for his ex-wife's death in a civil lawsuit but escaped prison sentencing from the trial.

He was later convicted in 2008 on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel and served nine years in prison.

He is survived by his four children.