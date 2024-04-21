One man has been arrested, and another man is wanted for car theft in St. Catharines.

In early March, two suspects stole a 2021 Audi RS Q8 Quattro from a dealership in St. Catharines while on a test drive of the car.

The stolen vehicle was later found in Toronto.

Further investigation revealed the suspects were also linked to violent car-jackings in the Peel and York Region.

On April 19th, 48-year-old Michel Pothel was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle and failing to comply with probation.

21-year-old Romeo Cyr is currently wanted for similar charges.

He's described as a white male, around 5'10, 175lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009677.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.