A man has died following a shooting in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the area of Epworth Circle and St. Lawrence Avenue just after six o'clock Monday evening.



When they arrived they found a man with life threatening injuries.



He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead.



The homicide unit is now investigating but at this time there has been no arrests made and there is no suspect description.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009417

