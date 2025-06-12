One person has been arrested after gun shots were fired in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier today.

Niagara Police were called out to Queenston Street, on the east side of the Homer Bridge, at 3:30 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers surrounded and contained a home, and officers from the Emergency Task Unit, K9 Unit, and Crisis Negotiation Unit were called to the scene.

One person exited the home and was arrested at 4:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and police believe it was not a random incident.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but reopened at 5:15 p.m.

Officers will be on the scene investigating and more information is expected to be released Friday morning.