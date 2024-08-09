A 57-year-old man has been arrested after concerns an explosive device was set up at a Niagara Falls hotel.



Police were called out just before 9 a.m. today to the Chippawa hotel, on Portage Road between Chippawa Parkway and Front Street.



Officers were told a man, from one of the hotel rooms, had allegedly entered another room and claimed he set up an explosive device.



The hotel was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and police closed Portage Rd. to traffic.



The NRPS Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to clear the hotel room, and the suspect was arrested a short distance away.



Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the hotel was cleared by police and people were allowed to go back to their rooms.



57-year-old Paul Anthony Paparoni of Niagara Falls is charged with mischief.

