Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller met with his provincial and territorial counterparts on Friday for the first time since announcing unprecedented plans to set limits on the number of new temporary residents in Canada.

Miller says a key method of restricting the population of temporary residents will be to offer them permanent resident status.

He says the fact that people are already in Canada means their impact on affordability has already been baked in.

However, he says that doesn't mean everyone who wants to stay in Canada will be able to.

Several provincial ministers pitched expanding their own immigration programs as a way to transition temporary visa holders into permanent residents.

The aim is to rein in runaway growth among new temporary residents in Canada, which has put pressure on the country's housing market and other services.

New targets for temporary residents are expected to be published this fall.